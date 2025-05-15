Private Capital Management LLC Sells 220,610 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,610 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 37,408 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 213,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IMAX opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.