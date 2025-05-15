Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 90,178 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,178 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $203,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $282.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.86.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

