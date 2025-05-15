Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,203,450. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

