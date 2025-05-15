NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,658,447 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $184,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NEE stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.