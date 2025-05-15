Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 291.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,943 shares during the quarter. Groupon makes up 16.4% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 1.97% of Groupon worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Groupon by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Groupon by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Groupon Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

