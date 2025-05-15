Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

