Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $470,101,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $103,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,197,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 6,020,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0901 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.62%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

