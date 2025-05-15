Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 1,433,681 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 822.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433,681 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for about 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $148,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5,976.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after buying an additional 494,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,601,000 after buying an additional 719,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

