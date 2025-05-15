Prodigy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 318,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,000. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,835 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 392,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 256,421 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the period.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

EAGL opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

