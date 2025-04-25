Nebula Research & Development LLC Boosts Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 226.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,613,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 604.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 555,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $163.32 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.