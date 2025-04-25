Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

OTIS opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.