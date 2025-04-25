Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Acquires 73,097 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,097 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

