Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 56,951 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,951 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

