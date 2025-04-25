Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $258.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $258,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $359.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.50. The company has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.