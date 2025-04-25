Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

