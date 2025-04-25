Topsail Wealth Management LLC Invests $122.44 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 422,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,436,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 26.1% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $268.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

