BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $916.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $748.02 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $923.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $12,838,649. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

