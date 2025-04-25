Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $95,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

