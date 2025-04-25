Topsail Wealth Management LLC Invests $17.76 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,755,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

