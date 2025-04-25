Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

