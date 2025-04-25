Bullseye Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $70,185,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,839,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after buying an additional 535,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,265,000 after buying an additional 506,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,819,000 after acquiring an additional 505,543 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

