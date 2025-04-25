Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 383.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $188.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

