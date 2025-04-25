Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Raised by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1,392.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises approximately 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $452.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.30 and a twelve month high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

