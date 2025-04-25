Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Sold by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Gambling.com Group worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,700,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

GAMB opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

