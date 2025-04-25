Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 866,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $65,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Entergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

