OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $20,194,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,756 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $195.23 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

