BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,649. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $916.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $923.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $748.02 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.