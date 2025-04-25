Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 60,100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.77. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

