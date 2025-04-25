Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,360,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 15.6 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $939.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $839.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $967.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,426.00 to $1,082.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

