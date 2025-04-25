Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $297,122,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $150,046,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $95.32 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.