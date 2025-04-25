Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TMO opened at $426.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $409.85 and a one year high of $627.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.