Burling Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 976 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $426.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $409.85 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

