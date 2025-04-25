Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $469.89 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1,905.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $469,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $426.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.84. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.68.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

