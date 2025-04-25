RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at RTX
In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTX Stock Performance
NYSE:RTX opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.73. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 73.90%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
Read More
