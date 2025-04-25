Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TMO Q2 Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.39 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $426.57 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

