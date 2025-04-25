Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.7 %

BLK stock opened at $916.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $923.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $748.02 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,649. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

