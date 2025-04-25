Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,649 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $916.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $923.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $748.02 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

