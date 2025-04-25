Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,649 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE BLK opened at $916.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $923.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $748.02 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
