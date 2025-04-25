New Vernon Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NU by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

