Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $199.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

