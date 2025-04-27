Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after buying an additional 119,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

