LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

