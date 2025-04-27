Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 82 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after purchasing an additional 432,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $477.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

