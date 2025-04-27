Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 45 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.44.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

