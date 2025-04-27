Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $280,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,133 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $2,133,710.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,958.01. This represents a 85.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,240,460 shares of company stock valued at $110,036,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $49.45 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

