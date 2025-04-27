Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Bought by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1,237.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,111 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zeta Global worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $13.14 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.