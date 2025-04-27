Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Bought by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1,237.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,111 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zeta Global worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Stock Performance
Shares of ZETA opened at $13.14 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.