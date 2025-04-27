Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 204,376 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,376 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $157,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

HII opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

