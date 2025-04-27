Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $705,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

