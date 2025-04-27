Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Ariston Services Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

