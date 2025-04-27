Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,103.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.10.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

