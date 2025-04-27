Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $506.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.96 and a 200 day moving average of $534.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

